Events at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park this weekend

Events at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park this weekend
Events at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park this weekend
By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple events are happening this weekend at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park.

Event #1

Dixie Division Military Vehicle Show

Friday, April 14: 12:00 p.m. – 5:00p.m.

Saturday, April 15: 8:00a.m. – 3:00p.m.

Location: Recreational area of the grounds

Event #2

Tolling the Boats

Date: Saturday, April 15

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Location: Aircraft Pavilion

Event #3

Living History Crew Drill

Date: Saturday, April 15

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Location: Battleship Memorial Park

*Planes fly based on weather

Check USS ALABAMA Battleship Memorial Park Facebook page for any updates.

