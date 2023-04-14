Food for Thought 4/13
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores in Montgomery.
HIGH SCORES:
|RESTAURANT
|ADDRESS
|SCORE
|Elliano’s Coffee
|68 Freedom Dr. (Pike Road)
|100
|Joy’s Kettle Corn
|6010 Vaughn Rd.
|100
|Riverwalk Stadium concessions
|200 Coosa St.
|99-100
|Subway
|4746 Mobile Highway
|99
|Five Guys Burgers & Fries
|3078 Zelda Rd.
|99
LOW SCORES:
|RESTAURANT
|ADDRESS
|PRIORITY ITEM(S)
|SCORE
|Pannie George’s Kitchen
|450 N. Court St.
|Fish/rice at improper temperature; dishwasher not getting hot enough; sanitizing solution at improper concentration level
|79
|Five Points Deli & Grill
|1010 E. Fairview Ave.
|Hamburgers/tomato soup in warmer at improper temperature; sliced tomatoes in cooler at improper temperature
|80
|Chili’s Grill & Bar
|7355 Eastchase Parkway
|Beef/chicken in cooler at improper temperature; hand sinks did not have hot water
|89
|Dino’s
|1018 E. Fairview Ave.
|Sliced tomatoes in cooler at improper temperature
|91
