Food for Thought 4/13

The highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores of the week.
By Mark Bullock
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores in Montgomery.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

HIGH SCORES:

RESTAURANTADDRESSSCORE
Elliano’s Coffee68 Freedom Dr. (Pike Road)100
Joy’s Kettle Corn6010 Vaughn Rd.100
Riverwalk Stadium concessions200 Coosa St.99-100
Subway4746 Mobile Highway99
Five Guys Burgers & Fries3078 Zelda Rd.99

LOW SCORES:

RESTAURANTADDRESSPRIORITY ITEM(S)SCORE
Pannie George’s Kitchen450 N. Court St.Fish/rice at improper temperature; dishwasher not getting hot enough; sanitizing solution at improper concentration level79
Five Points Deli & Grill1010 E. Fairview Ave.Hamburgers/tomato soup in warmer at improper temperature; sliced tomatoes in cooler at improper temperature80
Chili’s Grill & Bar7355 Eastchase ParkwayBeef/chicken in cooler at improper temperature; hand sinks did not have hot water89
Dino’s1018 E. Fairview Ave.Sliced tomatoes in cooler at improper temperature91

