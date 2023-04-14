Food for Thought 4/13

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores in Montgomery.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

HIGH SCORES:

RESTAURANT ADDRESS SCORE Elliano’s Coffee 68 Freedom Dr. (Pike Road) 100 Joy’s Kettle Corn 6010 Vaughn Rd. 100 Riverwalk Stadium concessions 200 Coosa St. 99-100 Subway 4746 Mobile Highway 99 Five Guys Burgers & Fries 3078 Zelda Rd. 99

LOW SCORES:

RESTAURANT ADDRESS PRIORITY ITEM(S) SCORE Pannie George’s Kitchen 450 N. Court St. Fish/rice at improper temperature; dishwasher not getting hot enough; sanitizing solution at improper concentration level 79 Five Points Deli & Grill 1010 E. Fairview Ave. Hamburgers/tomato soup in warmer at improper temperature; sliced tomatoes in cooler at improper temperature 80 Chili’s Grill & Bar 7355 Eastchase Parkway Beef/chicken in cooler at improper temperature; hand sinks did not have hot water 89 Dino’s 1018 E. Fairview Ave. Sliced tomatoes in cooler at improper temperature 91

