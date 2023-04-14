Advertise
Gov. Ivey awards $100k grant for law enforcement training statewide

Police lights (File Photo)
Police lights (File Photo)(VALENTYN SEMENOV | Envato)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University Montgomery has been awarded a $100,000 grant that will go towards crime-prevention training for law enforcement and other groups statewide.

The grant will assist the Alabama Crime Prevention Clearinghouse in offering a minimum of 30 one-day training sessions hosted in locations around the state, according to Gov. Kay Ivey. The training will cover a wide range of topics from officer safety, fraud, leadership and accountability and more.

“Our law enforcement officers deserve our gratitude for putting their lives on the line every day to protect and serve our communities,” Gov. Ivey said. “Therefore, we must ensure they have sufficient training to prevent crimes while also doing their jobs safely and effectively.”

The sessions are offered at a very low cost to assist law enforcement agencies in obtaining quality training while reducing travel expenses.

“I commend the work of the Alabama Crime Prevention Clearinghouse in helping train officers in the latest tactics and methods to keep our communities safe,” Ivey added.

