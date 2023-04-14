Greater Montgomery Home Builders Association to hold 2023 Ideal Home grand opening

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The Greater Montgomery Home Builders Association will hold a grand opening for their state-of-the-art Ideal Home on Saturday as a part of the Grantham Open House and Builder Chase 5K event.

For decades, the Greater Montgomery Home Builders Association has hosted the “Parade of Homes” to give us an up close look at the latest design trends and ideas, and to give prospective buyers a chance to interact with builders and ask questions. In the past, several builders built several homes to be open for tours. This year, the GMHBA honed its efforts and focused on one house.

This house is known as the Grantham House, located in East Montgomery’s newest neighborhood, Grantham, right behind EastChase. The home features state of the art electronics, appliances including a smart front door. Other features in the home include some of the latest trends in colors, flooring, and a beautiful master bath featuring Dekton. This beautiful home will be completely staged highlighting each of the features included.

The Builder Chase 5K will begin at the GMHBA’s Ideal Home located at 1536 Grantham .Drive. The 5K will begin at 10:00 a.m. and is open to runners, walkers and strollers of all ages. Proceeds from the run will benefit the Elmore County Disaster Recovery Fund. People can register for this event by visiting runsignup.com and searching for Builder Chase.

The Grantham Open House will begin at 11:00 a.m. featuring the GMHBA’s Ideal Home as well as three other newly constructed homes located in Grantham. This event will include live music, food trucks and a street fair of local Montgomery businesses.

Find out more information by calling the GMHBA at (334) 277-7666.

