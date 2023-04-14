Advertise
Macon County EMA, sheriff set up staging area after critical rail crossing closed

CSX crews have closed a railroad crossing that gives access to the Tysonville community.
CSX crews have closed a railroad crossing that gives access to the Tysonville community.(Source: Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Macon County EMA and sheriff’s offices have opened a staging area in the Tysonville community to mitigate “potential emergencies” after they report CSX Railroad closed a critical crossing Friday morning.

EMA Director Frank Lee said CSX closed the crossing at County Road 97 Tysonville and that “our residents are unable to leave their homes and school children are unable to catch the bus and attend school.”

The crossing is the only way residents and emergency responders can access this residential area in Macon County, Lee said.

Lee called the situation a “very serious concern” that “must be immediately addressed” and noted that the action has created concern for residents, as well as for emergency responses to the area.

Lee, along with Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson, set up a staging area at the crossing to “assure that this limited access crossing be opened to mitigate any potential emergencies.”

WSFA 12 News has reached out to CSX representatives for further details on the reason for the closure and an expected time for the crossing to reopen.

