McCraney trial: Judge sides with prosecutors on evidence, crime scene issues

Ozark, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dale County judge has rejected pleas from a suspected killer that jurors should not see evidence taken from a car where police found two girls he allegedly shot.

Judge William Filmore also rejected motions made by Coley McCraney’s attorneys insisting that jurors be transported to the crime scene.

As for the car, Filmore denied the motion without comment after prosecutors told him multiple investigators combed through the vehicle numerous times following the 1999 murders of Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley. The vehicle had been in storage for several years before police released it to someone other than family.

As for taking jurors to the Herring Avenue crime scene about a mile from the Ozark courthouse, Filmore, in his ruling, stated, “There is no reason to suspect that the place where the car was found looks anything like it did in 1999.”

He also suggested defense attorneys David Harrison and Andrew Scarborough waffled after first claiming the entire crime scene was essentially the Mazda 929 in which the teens’ bodies were found.

Dale County Assistant District Attorney Emmett Massey objected to the jury’s transport, saying it would have no value to jurors.

Filmore has not ruled on another defense motion asking that the Dale Count Clerk of Court reveal the race of those excused from jury duty for McCraney’s trial and the reason for their dismissal.

Harrison and Scarborough claim about half of the 300 potential witnesses summoned are excused as of Thursday.

Judge Filmore declared a mistrial in August when 15 jurors from a pool of 250 could not be seated. One less juror is sought this time because COVID has relaxed.

McCraney’s second trial begins Monday, barring last-minute snags.

