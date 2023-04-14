Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

McCraney trial: Judge sides with prosecutors on evidence, crime scene issues

A Dale County judge has rejected pleas from a suspected killer that jurors should not see evidence taken from a car where police found two girls he allegedly shot. Judge William Filmore also rejected motions made by Coley McCraney’s attorneys insisting on transporting jurors to the crime scene.
Ozark police found a Mazda 929 with two bodies in the trunk on August 1, 1999.
Ozark police found a Mazda 929 with two bodies in the trunk on August 1, 1999.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ozark, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dale County judge has rejected pleas from a suspected killer that jurors should not see evidence taken from a car where police found two girls he allegedly shot.

Judge William Filmore also rejected motions made by Coley McCraney’s attorneys insisting that jurors be transported to the crime scene.

As for the car, Filmore denied the motion without comment after prosecutors told him multiple investigators combed through the vehicle numerous times following the 1999 murders of Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley. The vehicle had been in storage for several years before police released it to someone other than family.

As for taking jurors to the Herring Avenue crime scene about a mile from the Ozark courthouse, Filmore, in his ruling, stated, “There is no reason to suspect that the place where the car was found looks anything like it did in 1999.”

He also suggested defense attorneys David Harrison and Andrew Scarborough waffled after first claiming the entire crime scene was essentially the Mazda 929 in which the teens’ bodies were found.

Dale County Assistant District Attorney Emmett Massey objected to the jury’s transport, saying it would have no value to jurors.

Filmore has not ruled on another defense motion asking that the Dale Count Clerk of Court reveal the race of those excused from jury duty for McCraney’s trial and the reason for their dismissal.

Harrison and Scarborough claim about half of the 300 potential witnesses summoned are excused as of Thursday.

Judge Filmore declared a mistrial in August when 15 jurors from a pool of 250 could not be seated. One less juror is sought this time because COVID has relaxed.

McCraney’s second trial begins Monday, barring last-minute snags.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Tara Lynn James, 33, of Alexander City, hasn’t been seen since late on the evening of April 6....
Police seek missing Alex City woman last seen April 6
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Kitty Wasserman, a well-known member of the Montgomery real estate community has died.
Community to honor passing of Montgomery business owner
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in massive fight at amusement park

Latest News

First Alert: Some rain this weekend, but I think you'll like the timing...
First Alert: Some rain this weekend, but I think you'll like the timing...
Trenholm State Community College
ACCS reports community college enrollment increase despite national decline
Vickie and Durriyah Bruce are waiting for answers.
Montgomery home shot into with grandmother, granddaughter inside
Alabama House passes economic development bills package
Alabama House passes economic development bills package
Alabama Military Stability COmmission's legislative package passes Senate
Alabama Military Stability COmmission's legislative package passes Senate