Montgomery home shot into with grandmother, granddaughter inside

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery grandmother is demanding answers after her home along Wayne Street was shot into. Her granddaughter was also inside.

It was around 4 a.m. Thursday when the pair heard a loud banging on the front door.

“What bothered me more than anything, my grandbaby was so scared,” said Vickie Bruce, the grandmother of Durriyah Bruce.

They said it seemed like someone was attempting to break in when someone started shooting through the front door.

“My heart, it was beating so fast,” Durriyah Bruce said. “I didn’t know what to do.”

The two were in the back bedroom, but they still had to dodge bullets to get to safety.

The property has several bullet holes, including in the side window, a headboard and the wall.

“I don’t know who it was,” Vickie Bruce said. “I’m not in trouble with anyone. I don’t have a problem with anyone. I fear for my life right now.”

Vickie Bruce said only one officer arrived after she called police. She claimed he did not search the property for the shooter, and said he tried to drive off before she and her granddaughter could safely leave the home.

“He never looked for any gunshot wounds,” she said. “He never looked around the house.”

WSFA 12 News reached out to the Montgomery Police Department. MPD confirms a police report was filed, but a spokesperson was unable to comment on these specific allegations at this time.

As Vickie Bruce waits for answers, she does not know where they will be sleeping, but she does not want it to be at her home.

