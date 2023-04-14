Advertise
Troy man charged with attempted murder

Charles Wesley Pruitt has been charged with attempted murder.
Charles Wesley Pruitt has been charged with attempted murder.(Troy Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Early Thursday evening, the Troy Police Department responded to a reported shooting that resulted in the shooting victim being transported out by Life Flight.

According to Troy PD, on Thursday at approximately 5:45 p.m., Troy Police responded to a report of a shooting that occurred just off US HWY 231 North at Sunset Villas Drive.

Once on the scene, officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Charles Wesley Pruitt of Troy, approached the officers and surrendered at the scene.

Early Thursday evening, the Troy Police Department responded to a reported shooting that...
Early Thursday evening, the Troy Police Department responded to a reported shooting that resulted in the shooting victim being transported out by Life Flight.(WSFA)

The victim was transported to Montgomery by Life Flight with potentially life-threatening wounds.

Pruitt has been charged with attempted murder. He was transported to the Troy City Jail for processing and later to the Pike County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

No further information is available at this time. This case is still under investigation by the Troy Police Department.

