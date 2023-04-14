Troy man charged with attempted murder

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Early Thursday evening, the Troy Police Department responded to a reported shooting that resulted in the shooting victim being transported out by Life Flight.

According to Troy PD, on Thursday at approximately 5:45 p.m., Troy Police responded to a report of a shooting that occurred just off US HWY 231 North at Sunset Villas Drive.

Once on the scene, officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Charles Wesley Pruitt of Troy, approached the officers and surrendered at the scene.

The victim was transported to Montgomery by Life Flight with potentially life-threatening wounds.

Pruitt has been charged with attempted murder. He was transported to the Troy City Jail for processing and later to the Pike County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

No further information is available at this time. This case is still under investigation by the Troy Police Department.

