Wet weather possible this weekend, but it won’t be a washout!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A few areas of light rain will continue through the early afternoon, but it’s not super impactful. No severe storms to track and many will go your entire Friday without seeing any wet weather, but a few raindrop remain possible across the northern half of Alabama... this is all thanks to an area of low pressure that has weaken over the Deep South. Things will definitely be drier this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 70s!

Rain and storms are possible Saturday, Saturday night and early Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

Tomorrow has some uncertainty associated with it thanks to a complex pattern that will engulf the Deep South over the weekend. A large portion of the area will probably stay dry. However, those south of U.S. 80 could see rain spread in during the afternoon and evening from a large thunderstorm complex set to impact the Gulf Coast.

Some thunderstorms could mix in down in far southern portions of Alabama. Again, this is a low confidence setup tomorrow. It’s possible that most everyone stays entirely dry tomorrow. It’s also possible some rain on the northern side of the thunderstorm complex spreads into the southern half of the state.

Rain and storms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening in South Alabama. (WSFA 12 News)

Otherwise skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s. Another chance of wet weather is in the forecast tomorrow night into the first half of Sunday. This system will bring scattered rain and thunderstorms with a very small risk of a strong to severe storm.

Things will dry out by lunchtime Sunday as breezy conditions settle in to Central Alabama. Temperatures will stay in the mid-70s as slightly cooler air filters in from the northwest.

Today, Sunday and Monday are breezy days. (WSFA 12 News)

Next week looks quiet and nice with temperatures in the low 70s Monday, then the low 80s each day after that. There will be a pair of cool nights in the middle to upper 40s to start next week. This may be the last time we get that chilly until the fall, so soak it up Monday morning and Tuesday morning!

The end of next week may feature another low-end rain and storm chance. Stay tuned for additional information regarding this as we get closer and models get a better grasp on what exactly will happen. Right now it does not look like much though.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.