Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Wet weather possible this weekend

Otherwise the forecast is entirely dry
Rain possible this weekend
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A few areas of light rain will continue through the the mid-morning hours today as our area of low pressure pulls away. Things will definitely be dry this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 70s.

Rain and storms are possible Saturday, Saturday night and early Sunday.
Rain and storms are possible Saturday, Saturday night and early Sunday.(WSFA 12 News)

Tomorrow has some uncertainty associated with it thanks to a complex pattern that will engulf the Deep South over the weekend. A large portion of the area will probably stay dry. However, those south of U.S. 80 could see rain spread in during the afternoon and evening from a large thunderstorm complex set to impact the Gulf Coast.

Some thunderstorms could mix in down in far southern portions of Alabama. Again, this is a low confidence setup tomorrow. It’s possible that most everyone stays entirely dry tomorrow. It’s also possible some rain on the northern side of the thunderstorm complex spreads into the southern half of the state.

Rain and storms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening in South Alabama.
Rain and storms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening in South Alabama.(WSFA 12 News)

Otherwise skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s. Another chance of wet weather is in the forecast tomorrow night into the first half of Sunday. This system will bring scattered rain and thunderstorms with a very small risk of a strong to severe storm.

Things will dry out by lunchtime Sunday as breezy conditions settle in to Central Alabama. Temperatures will stay in the mid-70s as slightly cooler air filters in from the northwest.

Today, Sunday and Monday are breezy days.
Today, Sunday and Monday are breezy days.(WSFA 12 News)

Next week looks quiet and nice with temperatures in the low 70s Monday, then the low 80s each day after that. There will be a pair of cool nights in the middle to upper 40s to start next week. This may be the last time we get that chilly until the fall, so soak it up Monday morning and Tuesday morning!

The end of next week may feature another low-end rain and storm chance. Stay tuned for additional information regarding this as we get closer and models get a better grasp on what exactly will happen. Right now it does not look like much though.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Catherine Coleman Flowers
Alabama environmentalist, author named to Time’s 100 Most Influential People list
In this image taken from video, police block a road in North Dighton, Mass., Thursday, April...
Guardsman arrested in leak of classified military documents
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Previous mugshot of William Darby.
Former Huntsville officer released from Limestone Correctional over 2 weeks after conviction overturned

Latest News

Rain possible this weekend
Rain possible this weekend
First Alert 12
First Alert: Scattered rain and breezy conditions continue
First Alert: Some rain this weekend, but I think you'll like the timing...
First Alert: Some rain this weekend, but I think you'll like the timing...
The latest on what you can expect for Friday and the weekend ahead.
The latest on what you can expect for Friday and the weekend ahead.