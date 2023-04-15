ASU unveils ‘She Care Wellness Pods’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A first-of-its-kind mental health resource has officially launched at Alabama State University. They’re called “She Care Wellness Pods.” It’s a collaboration between ASU and two well-known foundations.

“We found out the statistics of 60% of the people who drop out, the students that dropped out, were because of mental health problems, and 50% of that 60% did not have access to mental resources.” Says Taraji. P Henson.

Actress Taraji P. Henson wanted to meet students where they are. That is why her Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation teamed up with the Kate Spade Foundation to place these wellness pods on HBCU campuses, the first being at Alabama State University.

“We also are always trying to eradicate the stigma around mental wellness and mental health in the community,” said Henson.

Students will have access to therapy sessions, yoga, workshops, and quiet spots to allow them to reset from daily stressors.

Alabama State University’s Director of Health, Dr. Joyce Loyd-Davis, said the pods will help students cope with the stresses that come along with college life.

“Mindfulness, meditation, even African dance, stitching therapy. So it’s an amazing opportunity for our students,” said Dr. Loyd-Davis.

The She Care Wellness Pods program aims to reach over 25,000 Black women on HBCU campuses.

Students will be able to begin signing up for activities at the She Care Wellness Pods as soon as next week.

