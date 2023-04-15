Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

First Alert: Rain/storm chances on the rise through the evening

We are tracking a pair of systems that will increase rain/storm chances tonight and again Sunday morning.
First Alert 12: Latest update on our rain/storm chances for the remainder of our Sat, plus what you can expect Sun.
By Nick Gunter
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Showers and thunderstorms have increased in coverage this afternoon, all thanks to a complex system that is working its way across Lower Alabama. As this system moves eastward, we will keep with wet weather, and a few thunderstorms, across the region through the evening and into tonight.

As mentioned, not everyone will see rain, there is a good chance parts of the region will remain dry, just cloudy and warm. With that being said, its a good idea to pack the rain gear, if you have outdoor plans this evening, incase rain spreads over your neighborhood. The highest area likely to see rain and storms through the evening are for those living along and south of the U.S. Highway 80/Interstate 85 corridors.

After the system we are tracking today moves east, we then turn our attention to Sunday as there is another chance of wet weather through the first half of the day. A boundary will bring scattered rain and thunderstorms, with a very small risk of a strong to severe storm, primarily for West Alabama. The primary threat with storms Sunday morning look to be damaging winds.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

We will start to dry out by lunchtime Sunday as breezy conditions settle into Central Alabama. Temperatures will stay in the middle 70s as slightly cooler air filters in from the northwest.

Next week looks quiet and nice with temperatures in the low 70s Monday, then temperatures warming into the 80s each day after that. There will be a pair of cool nights in the middle to upper 40s to start next week, trending warmer by the end of the week. This may be the last time we get that chilly until the fall, so soak it up Monday morning and Tuesday morning, if you enjoy the cooler morning temperatures!

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

The end of next week may feature another low-end rain and storm chance, mainly Friday going into Saturday of next weekend. Just a First Alert heads up that is what we are tracking late next week and stay tuned for additional information regarding this as we get closer and models get a better grasp on what exactly will happen.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Alabama state Rep. Will Dismukes has been convicted on first-degree theft of property...
Former Alabama representative convicted on theft charges
Vickie and Durriyah Bruce are waiting for answers.
Montgomery home shot into with grandmother, granddaughter inside
Charles Wesley Pruitt has been charged with attempted murder.
Troy man charged with attempted murder
Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
Patrice James
Mobile woman accused of setting husband on fire

Latest News

Latest update on our rain/storm chances for the remainder of our Sat, plus what you can expect...
Latest update on our rain/storm chances for the remainder of our Sat, plus what you can expect Sun.
First Alert 12
First Alert: Wet weather possible this weekend, but it won’t be a washout
Quick look at the First Alert Forecast for Saturday to help you plan your day!
Quick look at the First Alert Forecast for Saturday to help you plan your day!
Latest updates to the hour-by-hour forecast as we track weekend rain chances & temperatures.
Latest updates to the hour-by-hour forecast as we track weekend rain chances & temperatures.