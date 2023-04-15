First Alert: Rain/storm chances on the rise through the evening

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Showers and thunderstorms have increased in coverage this afternoon, all thanks to a complex system that is working its way across Lower Alabama. As this system moves eastward, we will keep with wet weather, and a few thunderstorms, across the region through the evening and into tonight.

As mentioned, not everyone will see rain, there is a good chance parts of the region will remain dry, just cloudy and warm. With that being said, its a good idea to pack the rain gear, if you have outdoor plans this evening, incase rain spreads over your neighborhood. The highest area likely to see rain and storms through the evening are for those living along and south of the U.S. Highway 80/Interstate 85 corridors.

After the system we are tracking today moves east, we then turn our attention to Sunday as there is another chance of wet weather through the first half of the day. A boundary will bring scattered rain and thunderstorms, with a very small risk of a strong to severe storm, primarily for West Alabama. The primary threat with storms Sunday morning look to be damaging winds.

We will start to dry out by lunchtime Sunday as breezy conditions settle into Central Alabama. Temperatures will stay in the middle 70s as slightly cooler air filters in from the northwest.

Next week looks quiet and nice with temperatures in the low 70s Monday, then temperatures warming into the 80s each day after that. There will be a pair of cool nights in the middle to upper 40s to start next week, trending warmer by the end of the week. This may be the last time we get that chilly until the fall, so soak it up Monday morning and Tuesday morning, if you enjoy the cooler morning temperatures!

The end of next week may feature another low-end rain and storm chance, mainly Friday going into Saturday of next weekend. Just a First Alert heads up that is what we are tracking late next week and stay tuned for additional information regarding this as we get closer and models get a better grasp on what exactly will happen.

