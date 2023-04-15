Prattville’s Stanley-Jensen Stadium to undergo $13M renovations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A $13 million-dollar renovation of Prattville’s Stanley-Jensen Stadium is in its beginning stages.

Prattville Parks and Recreation Director Kellie Cook says the aging stadium is about to get a “complete overhaul.”

“We want to restore the roar of the stadium, and that’s what our plan is,” she said.

Demolition on a few existing buildings began this week, but the city won’t begin accepting bids for the project until July.

“By law we have to run it consecutively in newspapers to allow for contractors the opportunity to bid, and then we will open the bid and hopefully have this project awarded at the first city council meeting in July,” Cook said.

Spectators and athletes can expect a lot of changes. The existing home stands will become the visitor’s stands, and the current visitor’s stands will be torn down to become brand-new home stands. In addition, the new home side will also be equipped with a new press box, bleachers, restrooms, locker rooms, and concession areas.

“It’ll help with some of the cooling aspects for the concession workers. A lot of times, heat in August is brutal when you’re serving hot dogs and hamburgers,” Cook said.

There will also be new entrances to the stadium and a new fieldhouse. There will even be the addition of a jumbotron.

“That will open up a lot of opportunities for us, not only for football games but for concerts, for movie under the stars opportunities. There are just a lot of opportunities for resources available that we haven’t had,” Cook said.

The city released potential project renderings a few years ago, but Cook says there have been “substantial changes made to the overall design” to meet their budget.

Renovations to the stadium will not be complete until January 2025, but until then, sporting events will resume at the stadium.

“With any project, there’s always going to be some growth pains, and this will be one of them. We will still have football games, but we’ll be working around construction areas,” Cook said. “We’re going to get creative with seating for both visitor and home side, but there will be some disruption.”

The Parks and Recreation Department is using funds from the city’s one-cent sales tax for the project.

Renovations will also be made beginning in May at Newton Park, including items like a skate park, refurbished tennis courts, pickleball courts, and new restrooms. That project should be complete by January 2024.

