Smokies explode for 5-run fifth, even series with Biscuits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Biscuits held a 4-1 lead heading into the fifth inning before the Tennessee Smokies rattled off five runs to regain the lead and beat the Biscuits Friday.

Blake Hunt hit his first home run of the season in the bottom of the third inning to help push the Biscuits ahead at the time. Herriberto Hernandez homered with a runner on earlier in the inning to give the Butter and Blue the lead.

Pete Crow-Armstrong began the scoring in the fifth inning with an RBI-double to cut the Biscuits lead to 4-2. Later in the inning Brice Ball teed off on a grand slam for his first home run of the year to give the Smokies back the lead.

The Smokies won the game 11-5.

Montgomery (4-3) left 24 on base in the loss Friday.

Tennessee (4-3) will play the Biscuits again Saturday. First pitch is 6:05 p.m.

