Biscuits make more history, sweep doubleheader

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On what was one of the most historic days in Montgomery baseball history, the Biscuits (6-3) walked off, threw a combined no-hitter, and swept the Tennessee Smokies (4-5) in a doubleheader, 4-2 (8), and 10-0, to win the series four games to two on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium.

After a rainout on Saturday night, the Biscuits sent Cole Wilcox to the mound for game one of the twin bill, and the right-hander worked a one-two-three top of the first, striking out Miguel Amaya.

Ben Brown started on the other side for the Smokies, and the Cubs number seven prospect allowed a single to Ronny Simon and a walk to Tristan Peters before striking out Austin Shenton and Mason Auer, leaving runners stranded at second and third in a 0-0 game.

Wilcox threw a perfect top of the second inning, ringing up Owen Caissie and Jordan Nwogu—both swinging. Brown then spun a perfect bottom of the second to keep it a scoreless game. After retiring the first eight batters he faced, Wilcox allowed a two-out double to Luis Vazquez and then walked Zach Davis but got out of the jam unscathed.

Brown allowed a lead-off single to Diego Infante in the bottom of the third but then got Greg Jones to ground into a 4-6-3 double play and struck out Simon to end the frame. Wilcox struck out the side in the top of the fourth to run his total to a new Biscuits 2023 season-high seven. Shenton doubled in the bottom of the fourth, but that was all the Biscuits could muster against Brown.

John Doxakis came on for Wilcox and worked a scoreless top of the fifth, and Brown did the same in the home half. A throwing error by the third baseman Shenton put Vazquez at second in the top of the sixth. A Doxakis wild pitch, and then a sac fly by Miguel Amaya, finally broke the scoreless tie and made it 1-0 Smokies.

The Biscuits would respond at the bottom of the sixth. Simon led off the home half with a single before stealing second. Shenton then scalded an RBI single to right to tie the game at one against Cayne Ueckert. Neither team scored in the seventh, so the game shifted to extra innings.

Vazquez hit a wall-ball RBI-double to right in the top of the eighth to hand the Smokies the lead back at 2-1. In the bottom of the eighth, Shenton walked with one out. After Auer struck out with runners at first and third, Driscoll clubbed a walk-off three-run homer over the right-field wall to win the first game, 4-2.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Sean Hunley got the ball for the Biscuits, and the right-hander worked a perfect top of the first, while his counterpart Porter Hodge (0-2) did the same in the home half of the first.

Hunley struck out Caissie and Nwogu in a perfect top of the second, while Hodge countered with two strikeouts of his own in a scoreless bottom of the second. Both right-handers worked scoreless third innings with a strikeout, while Hunley stayed perfect.

Tristan Peters crushed his first home run of the season to begin the bottom of the fourth and made it 1-0 Biscuits. The first eight batters of the inning reached, and the Biscuits got RBI singles from Blake Hunt, Erik Ostberg, and Alika Williams to make it 4-0 before Jones socked a grand slam to right to make it 8-0. Later in the inning, Peters did it again, launching his second home run of the inning, becoming the first Biscuit ever to homer multiple times in the same frame, and made it 9-0.

Jeff Belge (1-0) struck out three in the top of the fifth, and then Enmanuel Mejia worked a scoreless, hitless top of the sixth, keeping the combined no-hitter intact. An RBI groundout by Simon made it 10-0 in the sixth before Graham Spraker spun a one-two-three ninth, sealing just the fourth no-hitter in Biscuits history and only the second at Riverwalk Stadium on what was the 19th anniversary of the first game ever played at the corner of Coosa and Tallapoosa. It was, put simply, an unforgettable day for the Butter and Blue.

The Biscuits will now hit the road to play the Mississippi Braves on Tuesday at 6:35 PM but will return to Montgomery for a 12-game home stand, with the first six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Tuesday, April 25 at 6:35 PM for Autism Awareness Night Supporting Easter Seals of Central Alabama.

The rest of the series will include Military Wednesday, presented by WOW! on Wednesday, April 26; Kimchi T-Shirt Giveaway, presented by Pulmuone & Thirsty Thursday on April 27; 2000s Night on Friday, April 28; Star Wars Night featuring Specialty Jerseys with Team Poster Giveaway presented by Kona Ice & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, April 29; and a Dog Giveaway presented by Montgomery Area Humane Society & Bark in the Park on Sunday, April 30.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.