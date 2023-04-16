Biscuits and Smokies postponed Saturday leading to Sunday doubleheader

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Game five of a six-game series between the Biscuits and the Tennessee Smokies was postponed due to rain on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, April 16, at 1:30 p.m. that will include a Lil’ Crumbs T-Shirt Giveaway.

The Biscuits will hit the road to play the Mississippi Braves next week but will return to Montgomery for a 12-game home stand, with the first six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Tuesday, April 25 at 6:35 p.m. for Autism Awareness Night.

The rest of the series will include Military Wednesday, April 26. Kimchi T-Shirt Giveaway on April 27. 2000s Night on Friday, April 28. Star Wars Night featuring Specialty Jerseys with Team Poster Giveaway on Saturday, April 29, and a Dog Giveaway presented by Montgomery Area Humane Society & Bark in the Park on Sunday, April 30.

