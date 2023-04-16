Advertise
CFEA creates ‘Caring for Dadeville Fund’

The Community Foundation of East Alabama, Inc. (CFEA) has announced a new relief fund dedicated...
The Community Foundation of East Alabama, Inc. (CFEA) has announced a new relief fund dedicated to supporting the families and community of Dadeville who have been affected by the tragic shooting that occurred on the evening of April 15th(Community Foundation of East Alabama)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Community Foundation of East Alabama has announced a new relief fund to support families and the Dadeville community affected by the tragic birthday party shooting on Saturday night.

This fund will be used to provide resources to those organizations supporting and addressing the needs of the affected families and the community at large.

“This is just a horrific event that happened to our neighbors in Dadeville. With only a population of 3,000 people, this tight-knit community needs to focus on supporting and loving one another rather than worrying about finances,” says CFEA President Katie Whittelsey. “At this time, funds are needed to help families bury their children, pay for the funeral services, provide counseling, and go towards services to help this community in Dadeville be stronger.”

100% of these funds, minus credit card fees, will be distributed as grants to these organizations that are addressing the ongoing needs of victims and community members.

CFEA stated they would work closely with local partners, who know where the needs are most intense, to ensure that resources make it to where they are most needed. The CFEA seeks to send love and compassion to the Dadeville Community through this fundraiser.

“The Community Foundation of East Alabama plans to work directly with community leaders and with community partners to ensure that all funds raised through the Caring for Dadeville Fund will be granted directly to non-profit organizations that will help to alleviate the financial burden so that they can focus on recovery,” Whittelsey stated.

Contributions can be made on the Community Foundation of East Alabama website here or by mail to Community Foundation of East Alabama, P.O. Box 165, Opelika, AL 36803-0165. Please make checks payable to the CFEA and designate Caring for Dadeville Fund in the memo space.

