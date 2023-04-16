First Alert: Showers this morning, drying out this afternoon/evening

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It is a cloudy start to the day across Central and South Alabama. Lingering showers, with a few rumbles of thunder, are pushing across the region this morning, all ahead of a cold front that will sweep across the state later today.

Once the front moves east, we will start to dry out by midday, with clouds breaking and sunshine returning for some. Winds will also become breezy upwards of 10 to 15 mph out of the west. Temperatures will stay in the middle to lower 70s, which is cooler than yesterday all thanks to colder air filtering into the region from the northwest.

The upcoming work and school week is looking quiet and nice. Temperatures will warm in the low 70s Monday, then continue the warming trend back into the 80s each day after that.

There will be a pair of cool nights in the middle to upper 40s tonight and Monday night, but we do trend warmer by the end of the week. This may be the last time we get that chilly in the morning until the fall, so soak it up Monday morning and Tuesday morning, if you enjoy the cooler morning temperatures!

The end of next week looks to feature another rain and storm chance, mainly Friday going into Saturday of next weekend. Just a First Alert heads up that is what we are tracking late this week and stay tuned for additional information regarding this as we get closer and models get a better grasp on what exactly will happen.

