Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Nonprofit launches legacy garden for civil rights activist

By Monae Stevens
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hands and shovels were in the dirt Saturday, April 15, to plant a garden in honor of Civil Rights activist Claudette Colvin.

Colvin was arrested for refusing to give up her seat on a crowded, segregated Montgomery city bus at 15 years old.

The garden, planted by volunteers of Sow America, sits at the bottom of the King Hill neighborhood near Colvin’s house on the street named after her.

Ka-Santa Sanders with the Beloved Community Development Corporation said the garden would be used not only to honor Colvin’s legacy but to teach people in the community about sustainability.

“In our communities, most of them are food deserts, so we don’t have a lot of options,” Sander said.

Sanders added that there would be classes about planting a garden, growing fruits and vegetables, woodworking, and other resourceful skills.

Sow America is accepting donations for the Colvette Colvin Legacy Garden.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Multiple deaths, injuries in Alabama birthday party mass shooting
Tuscaloosa Police say two teenagers were killed in a car crash on April 15.
17-year-old & 18-year-old killed in crash in Tuscaloosa
MPD has solved 60% of its homicide cases four months in 2023
Montgomery police say homicide clearance rate above national average
Former Alabama state Rep. Will Dismukes has been convicted on first-degree theft of property...
Former Alabama representative convicted on theft charges
Agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force seized 50 pounds of meth from the gas tank of a...
North Alabama Drug Task Force seizes 50 pounds of meth from car in Madison Co.

Latest News

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Multiple deaths, injuries in Alabama birthday party mass shooting
The Adullam House held a performance on Saturday night.
Adullam House perfomrance
AUM hosted its 1st annual cultural arts festival on campus Saturday.
AUM hosts cultural arts festival on campus
Hands and shovels were in the dirt Saturday, April 15, to plant a garden in honor of Civil...
Non-profit unveils legacy garden honoring Claudette Colvin