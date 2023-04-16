Nonprofit launches legacy garden for civil rights activist

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hands and shovels were in the dirt Saturday, April 15, to plant a garden in honor of Civil Rights activist Claudette Colvin.

Colvin was arrested for refusing to give up her seat on a crowded, segregated Montgomery city bus at 15 years old.

The garden, planted by volunteers of Sow America, sits at the bottom of the King Hill neighborhood near Colvin’s house on the street named after her.

Ka-Santa Sanders with the Beloved Community Development Corporation said the garden would be used not only to honor Colvin’s legacy but to teach people in the community about sustainability.

“In our communities, most of them are food deserts, so we don’t have a lot of options,” Sander said.

Sanders added that there would be classes about planting a garden, growing fruits and vegetables, woodworking, and other resourceful skills.

Sow America is accepting donations for the Colvette Colvin Legacy Garden.

