Reports: Multiple people shot in Dadeville, Alabama

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple people have been injured in a Saturday night shooting in Dadeville, Alabama, according to reports from CNN. Dadeville is located approximately 60 miles northeast of Montgomery.

CNN reports the shooting happened in the downtown area, but the number of injured was not immediately clear. The Alex City Outlook reports the shooting happened on N. Broadnax Street at Mahogany’s Masterpiece.

WSFA 12 News has a crew en route to the area. Few other details are confirmed.

REACTION

First Baptist Church of Dadeville has called a community prayer vigil for 5 p.m. Sunday, with its pastor writing in a post shared by the church that he “stood outside of Lake Martin Hospital until 3 a.m. watching hearts break as families learned that their child had been shot -- or even worse, dead.”

My heart breaks waking up to the news this morning out of Tallapoosa County. Please join me in lifting up the victims, their loved ones, and the Dadeville community in prayer. My office will continue to monitor the situation as details emerge. — Senator Katie Boyd Britt (@SenKatieBritt) April 16, 2023

