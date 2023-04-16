Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Sheriff’s deputy and suspect killed in Minnesota shootout

One sheriff's deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout...
One sheriff's deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout in west-central Minnesota that also killed the suspect in a domestic disturbance call Saturday night.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYRUS, Minn. (AP) — One sheriff’s deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout in west-central Minnesota that also killed the suspect in a domestic disturbance call Saturday night.

The Pope County Sheriff’s office said one deputy died at the hospital after the shooting that happened around 7:30 p.m. at an apartment in Cyrus. Another deputy was treated for his injuries at the hospital and released. An officer from Starbuck, Minnesota, was also injured but did not need treatment at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the man officers exchanged gunfire with also died. Authorities said there is no threat to the public.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation. Authorities planned to release more details Sunday afternoon.

Cyrus is a town of about 300 people located 140 miles (225 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Multiple deaths, injuries in Alabama birthday party mass shooting
Tuscaloosa Police say two teenagers were killed in a car crash on April 15.
17-year-old & 18-year-old killed in crash in Tuscaloosa
MPD has solved 60% of its homicide cases four months in 2023
Montgomery police say homicide clearance rate above national average
Former Alabama state Rep. Will Dismukes has been convicted on first-degree theft of property...
Former Alabama representative convicted on theft charges
Agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force seized 50 pounds of meth from the gas tank of a...
North Alabama Drug Task Force seizes 50 pounds of meth from car in Madison Co.

Latest News

FILE - Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award...
Fox News and 2020 election lies set to face jury come Monday
Dadeville Coach Michael Taylor reacts to mass shooting
Dadeville Coach Michael Taylor reacts to mass shooting
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Multiple deaths, injuries in Alabama birthday party mass shooting
Firefighters rescued four dogs trapped in a storm drain.
WATCH: Firefighters rescue 4 dogs from storm drain
Firefighters rescued four dogs trapped in a storm drain.
WATCH: Firefighters rescue 4 dogs from storm drain