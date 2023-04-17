Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama Legislative Black Caucus calls for gun reform following Dadeville shooting

The mass shooting in Dadeville prompted the Alabama Legislative Black Caucus to introduce what they call “common sense gun reform.”
By Erin Davis
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The weekend’s deadly mass shooting in Dadeville prompted the Alabama Legislative Black Caucus to gather in Hueytown in Jefferson County, at a business owned by one of the victim’s grandfathers, to introduce what they call “common sense gun reform.”

This killing has got to stop,” said Sen. Merika Coleman, D-Jefferson County.

Alabama Democrats say the country’s gun homicide rate is 25 times higher than the rest of the world. They say it’s not all about gun restriction, but the focus is on gun safety.

“It’s not mental health that’s the problem. The problem is too many guns, not enough checks,” said Rep. Juandalynn Givan, D-Jefferson County.

State Democrats say over 100,000 people become victims of a gunshot wound each year and more than 30,000 of those victims lose their lives.

“Already there have been 162 mass shooters in this country, and it’s only April 17,” said Sen. Rodger Smitherman, D-Jefferson County.

The latest shooting claimed the lives of four people in Dadeville, and wounded 32 others.

Coleman proposed a bill to create a red flag law. She said the act would authorize courts to issue protective orders if they find an individual poses an immediate danger of injuring themselves or others.

“Such orders will require those individuals to surrender all firearms in their possession to law enforcement until they get a chance to have that hearing two weeks later,” Coleman said.

She said it’s meant to give law enforcement and mental health professionals tools “to prevent gun violence and mass shootings before they happen.”

In the House, Rep. Juandalynn Givan, D-Jefferson County, said she wants to prevent people under 21 from buying assault rifles.

“Many of these young folks aren’t purchasing these weapons illegally. And it’s time for us to go after those who are distributing these guns to our youth,” said Givan.

Gov. Kay Ivey said she does not yet have a position on the bills.

“I’ll have to look at the bill. I can’t say yay or nay right now,” said Ivey. “We’re working with ALEA. We’ll take their recommendations.”

There will be a memorial for the victims Tuesday not long after representatives go into session at 1 p.m.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Number of injured Alabama mass shooting victims rises to 32
Agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force seized 50 pounds of meth from the gas tank of a...
North Alabama Drug Task Force seizes 50 pounds of meth from car in Madison Co.
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
4 victims in Dadeville mass shooting identified
Classes on gardening will be taught once the legacy garden has grown.
Nonprofit launches legacy garden for civil rights activist
Tuscaloosa Police say two teenagers were killed in a car crash on April 15.
17-year-old & 18-year-old killed in crash in Tuscaloosa

Latest News

Members of the Alabama House of Representatives meet for the first day of the 2023 legislative...
Republican lawmakers try to ban divisive concepts
The term refers to the role that race, religion, and gender play in the teaching of history and...
Divisive Concepts Bill passes house committee along racial lines
Former Alabama state Rep. Will Dismukes has been convicted on first-degree theft of property...
Former Alabama representative convicted on theft charges
Alabama lawmakers are advancing a package of economic development bills that would renew and...
Alabama lawmakers advance economic development bills package