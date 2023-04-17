Community reacting after Alabama birthday party mass shooting

“There was a shooting last night in Dadeville, Alabama. This is an evolving situation that impacts other school systems. We can only share information as it relates to Pike Road Schools.

Many of our students know the victims of this tragedy. We can confirm one of our students was present and was impacted. We continue to pray for healing and comfort for all the students, families, and communities suffering in the wake of this tragic and sad event. We encourage everyone in the community to respect the privacy of those directly impacted.

Counselors will be available at Pike Road High School this week. Local clergy will also be available for those who want to speak with one of them.

More details may emerge as the situation evolves and authorities continue to investigate. We will supply additional information when it is available and post it on our social media networks.

Continue to pray for all of the victims and their families.”