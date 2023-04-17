Advertise
Community reacting after Alabama birthday party mass shooting

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Public officials, schools and community members are speaking out following a mass shooting during a sweet-16 birthday party in Dadeville Saturday.

Tallapoosa County Public Schools. Superintendent Raymond C. Porter spoke briefly during the Sunday morning news conference, thanking the community for its prayers and for law enforcement. Porter said he wanted to be clear that the shooting does not represent the Dadeville community. He added that counseling would be available to the system’s students starting Monday.

Pike Road Schools in Montgomery County also released a statement after learning one of its students was present during the shooting.

The mass shooting brought reactions from Alabama’s political and educational leaders, who offered prayers for those affected by Saturday’s violence.

