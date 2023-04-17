Community reacting after Alabama birthday party mass shooting
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Public officials, schools and community members are speaking out following a mass shooting during a sweet-16 birthday party in Dadeville Saturday.
Tallapoosa County Public Schools. Superintendent Raymond C. Porter spoke briefly during the Sunday morning news conference, thanking the community for its prayers and for law enforcement. Porter said he wanted to be clear that the shooting does not represent the Dadeville community. He added that counseling would be available to the system’s students starting Monday.
Pike Road Schools in Montgomery County also released a statement after learning one of its students was present during the shooting.
The mass shooting brought reactions from Alabama’s political and educational leaders, who offered prayers for those affected by Saturday’s violence.
My heart breaks waking up to the news this morning out of Tallapoosa County. Please join me in lifting up the victims, their loved ones, and the Dadeville community in prayer. My office will continue to monitor the situation as details emerge.
I ask all Alabamians to join me in lifting the Dadeville community toward the the Lord so He may shower everyone who suffered injury and loss with the strength, love, and consolation that only He can provide. “Blessed are they that mourn, for they shall be comforted” Matthew 5:4
The Attorney General has reached out and offered assistance to local officials in Tallapoosa County. We lift up in prayer all who have been impacted by the events in Dadeville and will support efforts to bring accountability to those who caused this tragic incident.