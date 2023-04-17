Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Donations being collected for Dadeville shooting victims, families

There has been an outpouring of support for the victims and families affected by the deadly...
There has been an outpouring of support for the victims and families affected by the deadly mass shooting in Dadeville.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Sally Pitts
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - There has been an outpouring of support for the victims and families affected by the deadly mass shooting in Dadeville. The community is coming together to help as their loved ones try to move forward.

Families are faced with the unimaginable right now. Some are sitting at their children’s bedside in a hospital, praying for their recovery, while others are preparing to bury their children. Saturday night’s violence left four people dead and 28 wounded.

While they can’t take away the heartbreak or the pain, community members are doing what they can to ease the burdens they now face. In Pike Road, the community is putting together care packages for the families of two girls wounded in the shooting. These two teens cheered together at Pike Road.

Organizer Amy Traff has been collecting snacks, blankets and gift cards for their families to use while they are at the hospital. She said the “last thing” these families need right now is to worry about being able to afford food, hotel rooms and other necessities.

At last check they had raised more than $2,000 to go along with the care packages. You can drop off donations at Splurge in Montgomery.

There are also two official GoFundMe campaigns to raise money for the family of two of the victims who died. One is for Shaunkivia Smith, who was just 17 years old. All the money raised through the account will go to her mother, who a family friend, Jessie Ogletree, said would do anything for her children.

“You need time off and not have to worry about how your bills are going to be paid. You need to have time to grieve. You need to have time to just take it all in and without having to financially worry,” she said.

There is also another GoFundMe for 18-year-old Philstavious Dowdell, who also died.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Alabama city mourns 4 dead, 28 wounded in birthday party mass shooting
Agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force seized 50 pounds of meth from the gas tank of a...
North Alabama Drug Task Force seizes 50 pounds of meth from car in Madison Co.
Classes on gardening will be taught once the legacy garden has grown.
Nonprofit launches legacy garden for civil rights activist
Tuscaloosa Police say two teenagers were killed in a car crash on April 15.
17-year-old & 18-year-old killed in crash in Tuscaloosa
The Community Foundation of East Alabama, Inc. (CFEA) has announced a new relief fund dedicated...
CFEA creates ‘Caring for Dadeville Fund’

Latest News

Tuscaloosa Police say two teenagers were killed in a car crash on April 15.
17-year-old & 18-year-old killed in crash in Tuscaloosa
Suspected killer Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County Courthouse on April 13, 2023.
A third of jurors summoned for McCraney trial show up for court
Marsiah Collins was killed during a mass shooting at a birthday party in Alabama.
Alabama shooting victim was aspiring musician looking forward to college, father says
Congrats Mrs. Shoupe, you're this week's Class Act!
Prattville Primary School teacher inspiring next generation of educators