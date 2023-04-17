Advertise
Jalen Hurts signs $255 million contract extension with Eagles

Jalen Hurts signed a five year, $255 million contract extension with the Eagles.
Jalen Hurts signed a five year, $255 million contract extension with the Eagles.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (WBRC) - After leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl in his third year, Philadelphia is making Jalen Hurts the highest-paid player in the history of the National Football League.

NFL.com reported Monday morning that the Eagles and Hurts agreed on a five-year, $255 million contract extension.

Hurts, who is just 24 years old, will get $179.304 million in total guarantees with the new deal with an additional $15 million in incentives. The new deal also includes a “no-trade clause,” meaning Hurts can’t be traded to another team without his consent.

The new contract includes a $23.294 million signing bonus.

The deal keeps Hurts on the Eagles roster for the next six years.

A 2020 second-round Draft pick out of Oklahoma, threw for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns with just six interceptions while leading his team to an NFC Championship and Super Bowl appearance.

The former Heisman finalist rushed for an additional 760 yards and 13 touchdowns in the 2022 season.

