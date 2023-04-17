Advertise
Mobile man accused of sexual assault in Atmore

Ronald Coley
Ronald Coley(Escambia County Detention Center)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - A 34-year-old Mobile man remains locked up in the Escambia County following his arrest on first-degree rape and other charges, according to the Atmore Police Department.

Police said that on April 8 the department’s on-call investigator was notified a sexual assault victim was being treated for injuries at a hospital in Mobile. The investigator contacted the victim at the hospital.

The victim was driven the evening before to Atmore by Ronald Coley, police said. Upon arriving in Atmore Coley became enraged and dragged the victim into a wooded lot and physically and sexually assaulted the victim, police said.

Investigators said Coley ran from the scene and the victim drove back to Mobile.

The victim sustained three broken ribs, had severe bruising to the neck, arms, legs and abdomen.

Investigators secured arrest warrants for rape first degree, sodomy first degree, domestic violence second degree (assault second degree), assault domestic violence-strangulation and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

Coley threw the victim’s phone into the woods before running from the scene, police saod.

Investigators worked with officers from the Chickasaw Police Department in Mobile County to take Coley into custody on April 11. Coley is currently in the Escambia County Detention Center.

