Officer, 3 others injured in shooting near Mississippi surf shop

Four people, including a Biloxi Police Officer, were shot on Hwy 90 in Biloxi during Spring Break activities Sunday.
By WLOX staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - At least one police officer and three others were injured following a shooting near surf style shop in Mississippi.

According to WLOX, officers responded to a shots fire called at the Surf Style on Highway 90 in Biloxi.

A WLOX reporter who was near the scene said 10 shots rang out from multiple spots nearby and people scrambled for safety. A crowd of police and EMS officials swarmed the scene shortly after the call.

In a video circulating on social media, an officer with Biloxi Police Department can be seen receiving assistance for what appears to be a gunshot wound in his right arm. A press release sent out by the department has since confirmed the incident, saying he was struck while searching for the assailant.

A WLOX reporter also saw two other people being loaded onto stretchers to be treated for their injuries. Law enforcement vehicles have also been seen at Memorial Hospital.

Later, WLOX learned of a third person sustaining injuries. The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

Law enforcement vehicles in front of Memorial Hospital
Law enforcement vehicles in front of Memorial Hospital(WLOX)

Gulfport Police Department, Ocean Springs Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

As a result of the shooting, Highway 90 is currently closed from Beauvoir Road to Edgewater Mall.

Officials have also asked people to avoid the area as police continue to investigate.

