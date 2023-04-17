Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Prattville Primary School teacher inspiring next generation of educators

Congrats Mrs. Shoupe, you're this week's Class Act!
Congrats Mrs. Shoupe, you're this week's Class Act!((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Susan Shoupe’s lessons are the gift that keeps giving. In her classroom at Prattville Primary, she’s working to shape lifelong learners with her enthusiasm and her 25 years of experience.

Shoupe says she’s not alone, her daughters are also educators.

“My daughter actually teaches PE at Prattville Primary too, and then I have a daughter that teaches out at Pine Level,” Shoupe said. “We love it! We love working with kids. I have four children, five grandchildren, and 22 children in my classroom.”

The first-grade teacher said she loves teaching and she was inspired by her teacher when she was in school at Autauga County High School.

“It was my own teacher, many years ago, who really changed my life,” Shoupe said. “I remember I told her when I was in 10th grade, I said, ‘I want to be just like you. I want to be a teacher and I want to inspire all my kids.’”

Shoupe kept that promise to her teacher. She encouraged her own children, and she continues to shape her students.

Shoupe is credited with inspiring a new wave, the next generation of educators. It’s something that’s desperately needed right now with the ongoing teacher shortage.

“Like my daughter, a lot of my students are teachers now and they will reach out to me and say that ‘we teach just like you’. So, there’s no better feeling than knowing that you’ve inspired other people to be teachers,” Shoupe added.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Alabama city mourns 4 dead, 28 wounded in birthday party mass shooting
Agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force seized 50 pounds of meth from the gas tank of a...
North Alabama Drug Task Force seizes 50 pounds of meth from car in Madison Co.
Classes on gardening will be taught once the legacy garden has grown.
Nonprofit launches legacy garden for civil rights activist
Tuscaloosa Police say two teenagers were killed in a car crash on April 15.
17-year-old & 18-year-old killed in crash in Tuscaloosa
The Community Foundation of East Alabama, Inc. (CFEA) has announced a new relief fund dedicated...
CFEA creates ‘Caring for Dadeville Fund’

Latest News

Emma, 18, sits for a portrait in Georgia on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The aspiring artist, with...
Why are teen girls in crisis? It’s not just social media
The program is part of ACCS’ Skills for Success program.
Pike Road students complete course in heavy equipment training
Police lights (File Photo)
Gov. Ivey awards $100k grant for law enforcement training statewide
Trenholm State Community College
ACCS reports community college enrollment increase despite national decline