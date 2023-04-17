Advertise
Prichard sewers spill over 1.2 million gallons into area waterways

(Department of Environmental Services)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/MCHD) - Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board has reported on multiple sewer overflows into area waterways that began on April 15 and ended on April 16. Heavy rains are again reported to be the cause of the overflows.

The locations, estimated overflow, and receiving waters are listed below

LocationEstimated GallonsWaterway effected
933 Semler St.79,500Three Mile Creek
N. MLK Dr. & E. Pershing St.78,000Chickasaw Creek
2407 Whistler St.72,900Gumtree Branch
218 Patricia Ave.364,500Gumtree Branch
N. Bessemer Ct. @ Whistler St.240,000Gumtree Branch
705 Sample St.60,750Toulmins Spring Branch
823 College St.135,000Toulmins Spring Branch
830 Strauss Ave.90,000Toulmins Spring Branch
W. Prichard Ave. & Newsome St.57,000Toulmins Spring Branch
198 W. Highland St.65,500Toulmins Spring Branch

Dr. Kevin Philip Michaels, Health Officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of these overflows. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

Area residents should take precautions when using Three Mile Creek, Chickasaw Creek, Gumtree Branch, and Toulmins Spring Branch for recreational purposes because of these overflows. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash their hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.

