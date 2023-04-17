Advertise
Quiet and beautiful April workweek

Plentiful sunshine with warming temperatures!
A beautiful week of weather
By Amanda Curran and Tyler Sebree
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A beautiful week of weather is set for central and south Alabama; considering the wild weather we can get in April, we will certainly take it! Plenty of sunshine will shine each day through at least Thursday. Temperatures will start cool to even chilly each morning in the 40s and 50s. Some springtime sunshine warmed us up into the mid 70s today, but if that is too cool for you we will have lower 80s return by tomorrow and the mid/uppper 80s back into the mix by Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain and storms are most probable Friday night into Saturday.
Rain and storms are most probable Friday night into Saturday.(WSFA 12 News)

Things will change beginning Friday...

Additional clouds will be around on Friday as moisture increases ahead of an approaching cold front. A few showers will be possible Friday, though it looks pretty dry for many of us.

Rain chances should peak Friday night into the first half of Saturday; some storms will mix in with this system, but the risk of severe weather is pretty much non-existent. We will take that also!

Temperatures warm up this week before cooling back down this weekend.
Temperatures warm up this week before cooling back down this weekend.(WSFA 12 News)

Things should dry back out Saturday night, Sunday and early next week. It will turn much colder behind the rain, though. Highs will go from the lower 80s on Friday, to the lower and middle 70s on Saturday, to the upper 60s both Sunday and Monday.

Overnight lows will fall back into the 40s once again to start next week. So if you enjoy the chilly nights and mornings, there are multiple temperatures on our 7-day forecast that should make you smile!

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

