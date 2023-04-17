Advertise
Selma Salvation Army working to reopen after break-in

The Salvation Army in Selma is working to recover after someone broke in and damaged its...
The Salvation Army in Selma is working to recover after someone broke in and damaged its facility.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Caption

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Salvation Army in Selma is working to recover after someone broke in and damaged its facility.

According to Kathy Bunch, spokesperson for the Selma Salvation Army, someone broke in late Sunday or early Monday morning. The person shattered the front window, stole the empty cash register and took off with various clothes and glasses.

Bunch said she wished she had done a better job of helping this person.

“That’s one person that I guess I didn’t, that I couldn’t help, evidently, and that’s what we’re here for,” Bunch said. “We’re here to help the community, to build it up, to use the money that we get from the sales that we have in the thrift store. Because this is a thrift store, money that we get, we use it to help the community.”

Bunch estimates the person caused the store about $3,500 worth of damage.

“At least no one was hurt,” Bunch added. “No one was here, you know when they broke in. So that’s a good thing.”

Bunch hopes the store can reopen by the end of the week, but until then, she is still serving the community.

“If someone needs some sort of assistance or any help, just let us know because I’m still here,” Bunch added. “Even though the store is not operating. We’re here to do all good things. In the name of the Lord.”

