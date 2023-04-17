Smiths Station teen killed in single-vehicle crash near Lee Road 179

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A teenager is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Smiths Station.

According to officials, the crash occurred on Lee Road 179 - near the intersection of Lee Road 246 - around 3 a.m. on Sunday, April 16.

14-year-old Jackson Stringfellow was pronounced dead at approximately 6:30 a.m. EST, according to Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton.

The 14-year-old was a passenger in the 2019 GMC Arcadia. The Arcadia left the roadway, struck several trees and overturned. The teen was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Arcadia, a 15-year-old juvenile, also of Smiths Station, and another 15-year-old passenger in the Arcadia were both injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The wreck is being investigated by ALEA.

