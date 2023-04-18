Advertise
Jury seated in Coley McCraney’s capital murder trial

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A jury of seven men and seven women has been seated in the south Alabama capital murder trial of Coley McCraney.

McCraney was arrested in 2019 and charged with the murders of 17-year-old Dothan teens J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett two decades earlier. The teens’ bodies were found in 1999. Their deaths remained part of a high profile cold case for years until DNA evidence was revealed that implicated McCraney.

J.B. Beasley (L), and Tracie Hawlett
J.B. Beasley (L), and Tracie Hawlett(WTVY)

The initial prosecution ended with the judge declaring a mistrial in August because a jury could not be struck from a pool of 75. Prosecutors, lead by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, sought to seat a new jury.

Suspected killer Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County Courthouse on April 13, 2023.
Suspected killer Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County Courthouse on April 13, 2023.(WTVY)

Nearly 300 potential jurors were called for possible selection but nearly half were excused for various reasons over the past week.

On Monday, about one-third of those summoned appeared at the Dale County Courthouse. From there, the selection of 14 jurors was finalized Tuesday afternoon, something not accomplished during McCraney’s first trial.

