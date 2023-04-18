Advertise
Montgomery selected for federal Thriving Communities Program funding



By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has selected Montgomery for its 2023 Thriving Communities program.

The program is designed to help communities across the country with access to funding opportunities through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to city officials. It provides two years of no-cost intensive technical assistance to under-resourced and disadvantaged communities to help identify, develop, and deliver transportation projects that strengthen communities.

The capital city and one other Alabama city are among 64 across the country selected for the 2023 program. Montgomery officials said the funding will be used to help improve transportation in west and north Montgomery.

“We are grateful to the Biden-Harris Administration for bringing this program to fruition to strengthen communities like Montgomery,” Mayor Steven L. Reed said. “By leveraging partnerships at the federal level, our city is tapping into new resources and opportunities for growth, development and revitalization while enhancing critical services for residents and businesses.”

The city says through the program it will receive planning assistance and capacity-building support for engineering to help transform the public transportation system from concept to completion. This cooperative agreement will also increase its chances of receiving additional transportation funding.

You can read more about the Thriving Communities Program by visiting this website.

