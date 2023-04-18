Much warmer for the rest of the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The beautiful week of weather will continue for Central and South Alabama. Considering the wild weather we can get in April, we will certainly take it! Plenty of sunshine will shine each day through Thursday.

Temperatures will be very warm through the end of the week. Rain chances peak Friday night into Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will start cool to even chilly each morning in the 40s and 50s. The cool temps won’t last as the warm April sunshine will warm us up fast each day. Highs will soar into the lower 80s today, the mid-80s tomorrow and the upper 80s on Thursday.

Things will change at least a little bit for your Friday...

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be present on Friday as moisture increases ahead of an approaching cold front. A few showers will be possible later in the day, though it looks pretty dry for most of the region. Conditions will be breezy on Friday with gusts of 20-25 mph.

Rain and a few storms are likely Friday night into Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

Rain chances will peak Friday night into the day Saturday. Some storms will mix in with this system, but the risk of severe weather is pretty much non-existent. It’s not even a guarantee that storms will impact your town or city as the ingredients for thunder and lightning will be lacking.

Things will dry out by late Saturday afternoon and stay that way into the beginning of next week. It will turn much colder behind the rain, though. Highs will go from the lower 80s on Friday, to the lower and middle 70s on Saturday, to the upper 60s Sunday, and the lower 70s Monday.

Temperatures will take another tumble this weekend into early next week. (WSFA 12 News)

To make things feel even colder it will be blustery both Saturday and Sunday. Wind speeds will be 10-15 mph with gusts of 20-25 mph each day. That will have the weekend feeling more like March instead of late April!

Overnight lows will take a hit too. They will fall back into the 40s this weekend into early next week. So if you enjoy the chilly nights and mornings, there are multiple temperatures on our 7-day forecast that should make you smile!

