Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Police: Woman impersonating Walmart employee leaves store with stolen items

A woman posing as a Walmart employee walked out with stolen merchandise, according to police.
A woman posing as a Walmart employee walked out with stolen merchandise, according to police.(Medina Township Police)
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A woman is wanted for impersonating a Walmart employee before pushing a cart full of stolen merchandise out of an Ohio store.

The Medina Township Police Department said the woman got her hands on a Walmart employee uniform vest and wore it inside the store on March 27.

WOIO reports the woman pushed the items out of the store around 7:45 p.m. before being seen getting into a black SUV.

Photos were taken from video surveillance of the woman and shared by Medina Township officials.

Police say the man in this image drove a black SUV with the female suspect inside.
Police say the man in this image drove a black SUV with the female suspect inside.(Medina Township Police)

Authorities also said images were captured of the man who is believed to have been driving the SUV.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or SUV is asked to call Medina Township Police at 330-723-1408.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Number of injured Alabama mass shooting victims rises to 32
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
4 victims in Dadeville mass shooting identified
The Community Foundation of East Alabama, Inc. (CFEA) has announced a new relief fund dedicated...
CFEA creates ‘Caring for Dadeville Fund’
Reaction following mass shooting in Dadeville
Community reacting after Alabama birthday party mass shooting
This undated photo provided by the family of Phil Dowdell shows from left, Zaniriah Dowdell,...
Alabama birthday girl begged dying brother to ‘stay with me’

Latest News

This artist sketch depicts Dominion Voting Systems attorney Justin Nelson, standing left, and...
Dominion: Settlement of $787 million reached with Fox News over false election claims
Gerald Groff, a former postal worker whose case will be argued before the Supreme Court, stands...
Supreme Court hears mail carrier’s religious tolerance case
TAX DAY: What to know before you file
TAX DAY: What to know before you file
TAX DAY: What to know before you file
FILE - This booking photo released by the Metro Nashville, Tenn., Police Department, shows Lisa...
Mom, son who took zip ties into Senate convicted in 1/6 riot