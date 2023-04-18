Vigil honors health care workers who treated Dadeville mass shooting victims

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The mass shooting Saturday night in Dadeville will be something the community and effected families never forget. Another group still living the nightmare is the health care workers who fought to keep victims alive.

“On Saturday night Lake Martin Community ER was anything but a sleepy rural hospital,” said Ivy Creek Team Chief Operating Officer Amanda Hannon.

Shortly after gunshots rang out at a birthday party, injuring dozens, hospital staff jumped into action stabilizing 15 patients, something Hannon says was heroic.

“We have an exceptional leadership that is really focused on preparedness, and they have worked with their team and prepared them as best as they can,” Hannon said, “but I don’t think any one hospital anywhere in the country can be prepared for something like that.”

A vigil was held in front of Elmore Community Hospital Tuesday to honor and pray for the Ivy Creek medical staff.

“It is imperative that we understand the impact that our ER at Lake Martin Community Hospital played the night of this horrific event,” Hannon explained. “Today, we pray for every employee that responded to the call of the mass shooting. We thank the leadership that serves at Lake Martin Community Hospital everyday and for their persistence of having a prepared team during an event that is such a tragedy.”

The hospital will also receive a sign with the signatures of those who attended the vigil as a way to show their support.

