Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama Hospital Association praises response to Dadeville mass shooting

By Ashley Bowerman
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In the event of a mass shooting, healthcare staff must quickly prepare for an influx of patients in their emergency room.

Hospitals in Alabama have protocols in place so that when disaster strikes, they are ready to respond.

Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association says every state hospital has a plan in place for the kind of disaster that unfolded in Dadeville.

“Unfortunately, we’ve gotten very good at managing injuries that likely would have only been seen on the battlefield,” Dr. Williamson said.

Williamson says Lake Martin Community Hospital did a phenomenal job responding to what no hospital staff should ever have to witness.

“They stabilized the patients, they transferred the patients, the patients then got to the right place and got definitive care,” Williamson said.

The rural hospital treated over a dozen of the 32 people injured in a mass shooting at a dance studio in downtown Dadeville.

“It’s very traumatic in a healthcare setting, in an emergency room setting, when you have one gunshot wound come through, but when you have 15, and they’re all teenagers, our staff has been through a lot,” said Ivy Creek Healthcare Marketing Director Heidi Smith.

Williamson says a hospital’s disaster, triage, and emergency plan will vary based on the capacity and capabilities of each facility.

Hospitals with trauma surgeons and trauma teams available are usually able to treat patients fully. Still, in some cases, a hospital might only be able to keep patients comfortable with fluids until they can be triaged in another facility.

Six of the Lake Martin Community Hospitals victims were able to be treated and released. However, nine needed to be taken to larger hospitals.

“It demonstrates that having connections between hospitals, having plans that they’ve exercised, it does work,” Williamson said.

Dr. Williamson added that multiple gunshot victims could put a strain on resources – especially blood. Just one gunshot patient can require a significant amount of blood. And with a consistent shortage, he urges people in the community to give – to help save a life and replenish what was lost.

Of the victims treated at Lake Martin Community Hospital, four were sent to Georgia, three were sent to Baptist South in Montgomery, and another two were sent to Birmingham.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From the left, Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, are charged...
ALEA confident more arrests coming in Dadeville mass shooting investigation
In her first television interview since the shooting, Tolbert expressed sadness by the events...
‘Nobody ever imagined something like this,’ Dadeville dance studio owner says
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a new bill that requires hospitals and nursing homes to allow...
Governor signs hospital visitation bill into law
This undated photo provided by the family of Phil Dowdell shows from left, Zaniriah Dowdell,...
Alabama birthday girl begged dying brother to ‘stay with me’
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Number of injured Alabama mass shooting victims rises to 32

Latest News

EXPLAINER: Understanding the Dadeville mass shooting suspects’ reckless murder charges
In Dale County, testimony is now underway in the Coley McCraney murder trial.
Testimony begins in Coley McCraney trial
House Democrats have introduced a new bill that would allow parents or guardians to be charged...
New bill would allow charges against parents if child brings gun to school
Hospitals in Alabama have protocols in place so that when disaster strikes, they are ready to...
State leaders praise hospital workers response to mass shooting