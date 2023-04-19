Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama House passes bill requiring high school financial literacy courses

Alabama representatives have passed a bill that requires high school students to complete a...
Alabama representatives have passed a bill that requires high school students to complete a course related to personal financial management before graduation.(WJHG)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama representatives have passed a bill that requires high school students to complete a course related to personal financial management before graduation.

According to the bill, the class would include how to balance a checkbook and a banking account. It would also include things like how to take out a loan, basic principles of money management, personal insurance policies and how to compute interest rates.

“If you remember we unanimously passed a resolution challenging Treasure Boozer to develop and work toward financial literacy. This is this bill. This is not just math skills but these are life skills,” Rep. Andy Whitt, R-Madison County, said.

Students who enter 9th grade in the 2024-2025 school year would be impacted. Whitt says the lessons would be implemented into classes that already exist.

The bill now heads to the Alabama Senate for consideration.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In her first television interview since the shooting, Tolbert expressed sadness by the events...
‘Nobody ever imagined something like this,’ Dadeville dance studio owner says
This undated photo provided by the family of Phil Dowdell shows from left, Zaniriah Dowdell,...
Alabama birthday girl begged dying brother to ‘stay with me’
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Number of injured Alabama mass shooting victims rises to 32
Police say 10-year-old Anthony Duran died from injuries he sustained as a result of an incident...
Police: Boy, 10, dies from injuries after fight at trampoline park
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a new bill that requires hospitals and nursing homes to allow...
Governor signs hospital visitation bill into law

Latest News

Potential cultivator talks about medical cannabis license
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission moves ahead with key development in starting new industry
A a bill to improve retirement benefits for Alabama state troopers passed the Alabama House on...
Alabama lawmakers give final passage to trooper retirement bill
State Representatives took a moment to recognize the tragedy in Dadeville. Senator Jay Hovey,...
Lawmakers hold moment of silence for Dadeville shooting victims
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a new bill that requires hospitals and nursing homes to allow...
Governor signs hospital visitation bill into law