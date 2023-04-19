Alabama House passes bill requiring high school financial literacy courses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama representatives have passed a bill that requires high school students to complete a course related to personal financial management before graduation.

According to the bill, the class would include how to balance a checkbook and a banking account. It would also include things like how to take out a loan, basic principles of money management, personal insurance policies and how to compute interest rates.

“If you remember we unanimously passed a resolution challenging Treasure Boozer to develop and work toward financial literacy. This is this bill. This is not just math skills but these are life skills,” Rep. Andy Whitt, R-Madison County, said.

Students who enter 9th grade in the 2024-2025 school year would be impacted. Whitt says the lessons would be implemented into classes that already exist.

The bill now heads to the Alabama Senate for consideration.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.