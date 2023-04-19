Alabama lawmakers give final passage to trooper retirement bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers have given final passage to a bill to improve retirement benefits for Alabama state troopers. The bill, which passed unanimously, now heads to Gov. Kay Ivey’s desk.

Troopers currently receive Tier 2 retirement benefits, meaning they can retire at age 62 after 10 years of service.

The bill makes them eligible for Tier 1 benefits, which allows for retirement at any age with 25 years of experience or at 60 years old with 10 years of experience.

Rep. Phillip Pettus said the bill also modifies Tier 2 benefits to allow 25-year retirement and hazardous duty time.

Pettus has also filed a bill to increase pay for state troopers. There has not been any movement on that bill.

