Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama lawmakers give final passage to trooper retirement bill

A a bill to improve retirement benefits for Alabama state troopers passed the Alabama House on...
A a bill to improve retirement benefits for Alabama state troopers passed the Alabama House on April 18, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers have given final passage to a bill to improve retirement benefits for Alabama state troopers. The bill, which passed unanimously, now heads to Gov. Kay Ivey’s desk.

Troopers currently receive Tier 2 retirement benefits, meaning they can retire at age 62 after 10 years of service.

The bill makes them eligible for Tier 1 benefits, which allows for retirement at any age with 25 years of experience or at 60 years old with 10 years of experience.

Rep. Phillip Pettus said the bill also modifies Tier 2 benefits to allow 25-year retirement and hazardous duty time.

Pettus has also filed a bill to increase pay for state troopers. There has not been any movement on that bill.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Number of injured Alabama mass shooting victims rises to 32
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
4 victims in Dadeville mass shooting identified
The Community Foundation of East Alabama, Inc. (CFEA) has announced a new relief fund dedicated...
CFEA creates ‘Caring for Dadeville Fund’
Reaction following mass shooting in Dadeville
Community reacting after Alabama birthday party mass shooting
This undated photo provided by the family of Phil Dowdell shows from left, Zaniriah Dowdell,...
Alabama birthday girl begged dying brother to ‘stay with me’

Latest News

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a new bill that requires hospitals and nursing homes to allow...
Governor signs hospital visitation bill into law
The House voted 83-5 in favor of the legislation that would extend a 2021 ban on transgender...
Alabama House OKs ban on trans athletes at a college level
2024 race heats up
Limestone professor talks about developments in 2024 presidential race
The gun violence in Dadeville prompted the Alabama Legislative Black Caucus to gather in...
Alabama Legislative Black Caucus calls for gun reform following Dadeville shooting