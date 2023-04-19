Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Biden to discuss economic plan, deficit

The lines of communication between the White House and House Republicans on the debt ceiling appear frayed. (CNN, POOL, HOUSE TV, THE WHITE HOUSE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Wednesday, President Joe Biden is set to highlight his economic plan during a speech at a union training center in Accokeek, Maryland, as fights heat up on Capitol Hill about long-term spending and deficits.

The White House says Biden will contrast himself with “extreme MAGA House Republicans” who want to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act and move manufacturing overseas.

Biden will outline his plan to cut the deficit by nearly $3 trillion over 10 years by asking the super-wealthy and large corporations to pay more taxes.

He also plans to cut wasteful spending on special interests.

The White House is banking on the plan being popular among Americans, even though it doesn’t have a real chance of passing on Capitol Hill.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In her first television interview since the shooting, Tolbert expressed sadness by the events...
‘Nobody ever imagined something like this,’ Dadeville dance studio owner says
This undated photo provided by the family of Phil Dowdell shows from left, Zaniriah Dowdell,...
Alabama birthday girl begged dying brother to ‘stay with me’
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Number of injured Alabama mass shooting victims rises to 32
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a new bill that requires hospitals and nursing homes to allow...
Governor signs hospital visitation bill into law
Four people were killed and 32 were injured in Saturday night’s shooting at a birthday party at...
2 teens charged in Dadeville mass shooting, ALEA says

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Glovis Alabama LLC is looking to fill upwards of 132 job openings ahead of its 2023 expansion....
Glovis Alabama announces upwards of 132 job openings
News conference: ALEA confirms 2 arrests in Dadeville mass shooting
News conference: ALEA confirms 2 arrests in Dadeville mass shooting
Members of US 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command stands next to a Patriot surface-to-air...
US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive in Ukraine
Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appears in U.S. District Court in...
Airman accused in records leak makes brief court appearance