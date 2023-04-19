Chase Elliott talks Talladega and injury recovery

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WSFA) - Chase Elliott returned to the track after being out of contention for six weeks due to a snowboarding injury that resulted in some new hardware being placed inside the NASCAR superstar’s leg.

Elliott’s first race back at Martinsville Speedway was not an easy task at the 1/2 mile track nicknamed the paperclip. However, the sport’s most popular driver was able to lock down a top-10 finish.

“It was good for me. I enjoyed it,” Elliott said about the race at Martinsville Speedway. “There are a couple of factors. One just being the strength in my leg and being able to walk around and it be normal and not be a nuisance. It’s more annoying than anything, makes it a little tough to get around. In the car, I felt fine from that standpoint.”

Now in his second race back, he faces the high-speed, high-banked tri-oval at Talladega. Elliott won the fall race at Talladega last season and would love nothing more than another victory at the storied track.

“We’ve had fast cars. It seems like we have had better cars there than we have had a Daytona, for whatever reason. I don’t really know why. Last fall was really good, granted we did win the race, but our car was in a better position there than I felt like it had been at other speedways last year. Then we tried to replicate that at Daytona this season and just didn’t. You just want to try and be on the offensive if you can, and a lot of that comes to how your car is and the strength in it,” Elliott says.

Talladega not only takes a toll on a driver’s body, but running 200 MPH inches away from your competitors for 500 miles also takes a lot of mental focus.

“I think you’re thinking a lot, most of the day and especially now. I think there is probably more thinking involved because, as we’ve seen, these races they have kind of changed, or to me, they have changed. The way they look and track position has become so important,” stated Elliott. “There is not really a third-lane option now with these cars. We saw that at Talladega in the fall last year. We had really good track position all day, and then we look at Daytona this season at the 500, and heck, you just couldn’t go anywhere. The lanes get side by side, and they get stacked up. The third lane, it’s just too sketchy. You almost have to tandem to do that, and these cars just aren’t locked to the ground like the cars were when they were actually tandem drafting. It just ends up falling apart, and not having that third lane forces guys to be side by side in those second two rows and kind of jockey for position all day. It puts a lot of emphasis on track position and your pit stop cycles. It makes you think about where you are on track from the start of the race because I don’t think you’re going to go from 15th to the lead in the last 20 laps unless you get lucky on a wreck or something.”

With only 17 races remaining on the schedule before the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs start, Elliott is in a position where his only likely scenario to get in after missing six races is to win a race. After a solid run at Martinsville Speedway, it’s safe to assume that Elliott and the rest of the Hendrick Motorsports #9 team will be looking to capitalize on every opportunity this weekend at Talladega.

