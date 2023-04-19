Advertise
Child Protect to host annual ‘Barrel of Blues’ fundraiser

Child Protect will host its signature fundraiser on April 20.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Child Protect is set to host its signature fundraising event, “Barrel of Blues,” on April 20 at the 1616 House at 1616 S. Perry St. in Montgomery starting at 6 p.m

Barrel of Blues is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Child Protect. The event will feature a bourbon and whiskey tasting, hors d’oeuvres, a cigar lounge, a coffee bar, and live music by Greensprings. The event will also feature rare raffle items, an open bar, and food from Jennie Weller.

Child Protect is a non-profit that serves children in Montgomery, Autauga, and Elmore counties, offering a non-threatening environment for child abuse victims, where they can share their stories one time, in one place, and the information is shared with law enforcement, and the Department of Human Resources. In addition, the organization assists these agencies by providing forensic interviews, advocacy, and counseling.

Tickets can be purchased on the Child Protect website.

