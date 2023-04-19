Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

City of Montgomery awarded Energy Star certification for 6th consecutive year

The EPA has awarded its Energy Star certification to the city of Montgomery for the sixth year...
The EPA has awarded its Energy Star certification to the city of Montgomery for the sixth year in a row.(US. Environmental Protection Agency via MGN)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded its Energy Star certification to the City of Montgomery for the sixth year in a row.

The certification acknowledges superior energy performance and efficiency.

“We’re not only conserving energy and protecting our environment, but we’re preserving taxpayer dollars, which means we can use those savings to invest in critical community needs, like public safety, infrastructure, community centers, and transit,” Mayor Steven Reed said.

The city partnered with energy optimization company Cenergistic to reduce consumption at city-owned facilities. According to the mayor’s office, the program has saved the city more than $6.5 million in energy costs over the past six years. The number of city-owned facilities in the program has increased from 12 in 2019 to 50 in 2022. Those facilities have seen a 35% or more reduction in energy use and emissions.

Energy Star-certified buildings use 35% less energy, cause 35% fewer greenhouse gas emissions, and are less expensive to operate than those without the certification.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were killed and 32 were injured in Saturday night’s shooting at a birthday party at...
2 teens charged in Dadeville mass shooting, ALEA says
In her first television interview since the shooting, Tolbert expressed sadness by the events...
‘Nobody ever imagined something like this,’ Dadeville dance studio owner says
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a new bill that requires hospitals and nursing homes to allow...
Governor signs hospital visitation bill into law
This undated photo provided by the family of Phil Dowdell shows from left, Zaniriah Dowdell,...
Alabama birthday girl begged dying brother to ‘stay with me’
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Number of injured Alabama mass shooting victims rises to 32

Latest News

Coley McCraney in a Dale County Courtroom on April 19, 2023
Juror dismissed in Coley McCraney trial after failure to show
4 people killed, 28 injured in Dadeville mass shooting
Dadeville mass shooting: Timeline of events
Child Protect will host its signature fundraiser on April 20.
Child Protect to host annual ‘Barrel of Blues’ fundraiser
17-year-old Ty Reik McCullough and 16-year-old Travis McCullough have both been arrested and...
ALEA: Investigation still in its early stages