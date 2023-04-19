City of Montgomery awarded Energy Star certification for 6th consecutive year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded its Energy Star certification to the City of Montgomery for the sixth year in a row.

The certification acknowledges superior energy performance and efficiency.

“We’re not only conserving energy and protecting our environment, but we’re preserving taxpayer dollars, which means we can use those savings to invest in critical community needs, like public safety, infrastructure, community centers, and transit,” Mayor Steven Reed said.

The city partnered with energy optimization company Cenergistic to reduce consumption at city-owned facilities. According to the mayor’s office, the program has saved the city more than $6.5 million in energy costs over the past six years. The number of city-owned facilities in the program has increased from 12 in 2019 to 50 in 2022. Those facilities have seen a 35% or more reduction in energy use and emissions.

Energy Star-certified buildings use 35% less energy, cause 35% fewer greenhouse gas emissions, and are less expensive to operate than those without the certification.

