Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

‘It’s not fair’: Cousin of Dadeville shooting victim speaks out

family speaks out
family speaks out(Source: WSFA12 News)
By Julia Avant
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A family member of one of the victims killed Saturday night in the Dadeville mass shooting is speaking out.

One of the four victims killed at the birthday party shooting was 17-year-old Shaunkivia Nicole Smith. Her cousin, Amy Jackson, remembers her as a “burst of sunshine.”

“She was kind. She was a caretaker. She loved life. She loved people,” said Jackson.

Jackson said her Smith, who she called “Ke,” was more like a niece than a cousin. She spoke about the last time they saw each other.

“We had something at my brother’s house and she didn’t care what we had going on, she had to go to work. That’s just how dependable she was and how reliable she was,” said Jackson.

Jackson also recalled a discussion her cousin had about graduation photos. She was getting her diploma from Dadeville High School.

Now. instead of graduation photos, Jackson is helping the family gather photos for her obituary.

“It’s not fair. It’s not fair to somebody. It’s not OK for somebody to rob somebody of their life,” said Jackson.

When asked if she had a message for the shooters, she responded, “I would ask them one question. Why they feel that was OK to take lives. Who authorized them the OK to take lives,” she said Jackson.

Smith’s mother, Miranda Turner, previously spoke about her daughter, also wanting to know who someone would take her daughter’s life.

Three others were killed in Saturday’s shooting, and 32 were injured, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. On Wednesday, authorities announced the arrests of three suspects on reckless murder charges.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Smith’s family.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From the left, Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, are charged...
3rd arrest made in Dadeville mass shooting, ALEA says
In her first television interview since the shooting, Tolbert expressed sadness by the events...
‘Nobody ever imagined something like this,’ Dadeville dance studio owner says
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a new bill that requires hospitals and nursing homes to allow...
Governor signs hospital visitation bill into law
This undated photo provided by the family of Phil Dowdell shows from left, Zaniriah Dowdell,...
Alabama birthday girl begged dying brother to ‘stay with me’
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Number of injured Alabama mass shooting victims rises to 32

Latest News

From the left, Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, are charged...
3rd arrest made in Dadeville mass shooting, ALEA says
Coley McCraney in a Dale County Courtroom on April 19, 2023
Juror dismissed in Coley McCraney trial after failure to show
The EPA has awarded its Energy Star certification to the city of Montgomery for the sixth year...
City of Montgomery awarded Energy Star certification for 6th consecutive year
4 people killed, 28 injured in Dadeville mass shooting
Dadeville mass shooting: Timeline of events