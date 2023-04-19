Advertise
Dadeville mass shooting: Timeline of events

4 people killed, 28 injured in Dadeville mass shooting
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Four people were killed and 32 others were injured during a mass shooting Saturday at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio in Dadeville. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Tuesday it had charged two teens with reckless murder in connection with the case.

Saturday, April 15th

  • At 10:34 p.m. Saturday, Dadeville police responded to Mahogany Masterpiece, a dance studio on Broadnax Street in the downtown area, to reports of multiple people shot at a 16-year-old’s birthday party.
  • At 11:45 p.m., the city’s police chief Jonathan Floyd asked ALEA to take the lead in the investigation.

Sunday, April 16th

  • At 10 a.m. Sunday, ALEA called a news conference to discuss an overnight mass shooting. During the news conference, ALEA announced four people had been killed and multiple people were injured. They also asked the community to send in tips or information related to the shooting.
  • ALEA held a second news conference at noon where they announced 28 people had been injured during the incident, some critical. They urged the community to continue praying and to submit any information to law enforcement.
  • No information about the suspects, motive or details surrounding the investigation were released.
  • The Community Foundation of East Alabama announced a relief fund to support families and the Dadeville community affected by the shooting.

Monday, April 17th

  • At 7:30 a.m., hospital staff held a press conference outside Lake Martin Community Hospital where several patients were taken following the shooting. Hospital officials said many of the victims seen were teenagers and all were treated for gunshot wounds. Nine patients were sent to other hospitals, including Baptist South in Montgomery, Children’s Hospital in Birmingham and Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, Ga.
  • Around 9 a.m., Tallapoosa County Coroner Mike Knox identified the four victims as Philstavious Dowdell, 18, of Camp Hill, Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23 and Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, 17, both of Dadeville and Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, 19, of Opelika. 
  • ALEA announced Monday afternoon the number of victims injured during the shooting had increased from 28 to 32. No additional details about the investigation were released.

Tuesday, April 18th

In her first television interview since the shooting, Raven Tolbert, owner of the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio, expressed sadness at the events that had taken place in her community.  

Shaunkivia Nicole Smith’s mother spoke with Reporter Rosanna Smith about her daughter. Smith, just 17 years old, was set to graduate from Dadeville High School in May.  

ALEA confirmed that a “command center” had been established in Dadeville near the location of the shooting.

ALEA also began referring to the mass shooting as a “death investigation” and announced a third press conference would be held on Wednesday.

Wednesday, April 19th

  • On Wednesday, ALEA announced two teens had been arrested and charged with reckless murder. ALEA said the suspects are Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, both of Tuskegee. Alabama District Attorney for the 5th District Mike Segrest said both teens, who are also brothers, would be charged as adults. He added that additional charges could be forthcoming.
  • Investigators are still asking for anyone with information, pictures or video from that night to submit them online.

