Dry and very warm through Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Plenty of sun will shine again today and tomorrow. Temperatures will start comfortably cool both mornings under a clear sky. Those cool temps in the lower 50s will quickly warm as April sunshine works its magic.

Highs will soar into the middle 80s today, the upper 80s tomorrow and the mid-80s on Friday. Things will change a bit for Friday as moisture levels increase. That will allow more clouds to be present across Alabama. Still not expecting much, if any, rain on Friday despite the increase in cloud cover.

Some showers are possible Friday night into Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

Rain chances will come up a bit Friday night and early Saturday as a cold front swings through. Some storms could occur with this system, but there is no risk of severe weather. It’s not even a guarantee that storms will impact your town or city as the ingredients for thunder and lightning will be lacking.

The system as a whole will be rather unimpressive for Alabama. We’ve actually lowered rain chances both Friday night and Saturday a little to account for models now suggesting even less precipitation than was already forecast.

A cold front will bring showers Friday night into Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

Things will dry out by Saturday afternoon and stay that way to start next week. It will turn cooler behind the cold front as highs return to the 70s this weekend and early next week. Based on the system being weaker and the cold air behind it being less significant, we’ve bumped temperatures up a little bit -- both afternoon highs and nighttime lows.

To make things feel a little cooler it will be a little breezy both Saturday and Sunday. Wind speeds will be 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph at times each day. Similar to rain chances and temperatures, the wind speed forecast has been adjusted a little bit based on the the latest forecast guidance. The breeziness doesn’t look quite as noticeable for the weekend thanks to the system looking a little weaker.

Rain chances are on the rise again once Tuesday arrives. Still plenty of details yet to be ironed out with respect to next week’s forecast at this point in time. We can say that there will probably be at least some rain around Tuesday and beyond. Some thunderstorms will probably be in the mix next week as well as instability and moisture levels rise.

