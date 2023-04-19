EXPLAINER: Understanding the Dadeville mass shooting suspects’ reckless murder charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Charges of reckless murder have been filed against three suspects following the horrific shooting that took place in Dadeville on Saturday. So what exactly is reckless murder?

According to Alabama law, reckless murder is defined as “A person who commits the crime of reckless murder is “‘determined to act no matter what the consequences to others;’” this person demonstrates that he/she was “‘determined to follow a course of action that he/she knew, or should have known, would, in all probability’” lead to the death of a person or persons.”

Essentially, reckless murder is when someone is fully aware of their action, knowing that it will cause harm or death, and following through with the action anyways.

In Alabama, murder is considered a Class A felony which, if convicted, can come with a sentence of a minimum of 10 years in prison up to life in prison.

