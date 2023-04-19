Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

EXPLAINER: Understanding the Dadeville mass shooting suspects’ reckless murder charges

(123rf)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Charges of reckless murder have been filed against three suspects following the horrific shooting that took place in Dadeville on Saturday. So what exactly is reckless murder?

According to Alabama law, reckless murder is defined as “A person who commits the crime of reckless murder is “‘determined to act no matter what the consequences to others;’” this person demonstrates that he/she was “‘determined to follow a course of action that he/she knew, or should have known, would, in all probability’” lead to the death of a person or persons.”

Essentially, reckless murder is when someone is fully aware of their action, knowing that it will cause harm or death, and following through with the action anyways.

In Alabama, murder is considered a Class A felony which, if convicted, can come with a sentence of a minimum of 10 years in prison up to life in prison.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From the left, Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, are charged...
ALEA confident more arrests coming in Dadeville mass shooting investigation
In her first television interview since the shooting, Tolbert expressed sadness by the events...
‘Nobody ever imagined something like this,’ Dadeville dance studio owner says
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a new bill that requires hospitals and nursing homes to allow...
Governor signs hospital visitation bill into law
This undated photo provided by the family of Phil Dowdell shows from left, Zaniriah Dowdell,...
Alabama birthday girl begged dying brother to ‘stay with me’
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Number of injured Alabama mass shooting victims rises to 32

Latest News

Alabama Hospital Association CEO Dr. Don Williamson talks about the healthcare response...
Alabama Hospital Association praises response to Dadeville mass shooting
In Dale County, testimony is now underway in the Coley McCraney murder trial.
Testimony begins in Coley McCraney trial
House Democrats have introduced a new bill that would allow parents or guardians to be charged...
New bill would allow charges against parents if child brings gun to school
Hospitals in Alabama have protocols in place so that when disaster strikes, they are ready to...
State leaders praise hospital workers response to mass shooting