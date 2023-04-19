Glovis Alabama announces upwards of 132 job openings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Glovis Alabama, one of the biggest parts suppliers for the Montgomery Hyundai plant, is looking to fill upwards of 132 jobs in preparation for its expansion sometime this year.

According to Glovis, there are about 12 salary positions ranging from specialists to managers and 120 hourly team member positions. About 65 of those are forklift operators. The remaining positions include material handlers, tugger operators, data techs, and pickers.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age or older and will need a valid photo ID, plus one additional form of ID such as a birth certificate, social security card, etc.

For additional information on these positions, please contact Latoya.Braxton@glovisala.com or Rebecca.Blake@glovisala.com.

Details on the company’s expansion are limited.

Glovis supplies and supports Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama’s (HMMA) production logistics in the fields of consolidation center, transportation between Glovis and HMMA and its parts suppliers, and line feeding inside HMMA. It also operates an outside consolidation center for local suppliers.

