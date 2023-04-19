Advertise
Governor signs hospital visitation bill into law

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a new bill that requires hospitals and nursing homes to allow...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a new bill that requires hospitals and nursing homes to allow in-person visitations, even during a pandemic.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a new bill that requires hospitals and nursing homes to allow in-person visitations, even during a pandemic.

The new law also prohibits hospitals from requiring visitors to show proof of vaccination in order to visit a loved one.

“The ability to visit a cherished loved one, whether in a hospital or nursing home, should be a fundamental right. However, all over the country during the pandemic, many family members, caregivers and even clergy were denied access to visit and provide emotional support to patients in healthcare facilities. Such restrictions defy the norms of a caring society, and I was pleased to sign this legislation to signal that in Alabama, we support our patients having this fundamental right,” Ivey said in a statement.

